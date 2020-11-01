A look at the Cover and Contents of the December 2020 / January 2021 issue of Model Boats on sale 27th November.

Don't miss our FREE PLAN, two fabulous PRIZE DRAWS, an exciting NEW TOOLING announcement, loads of fascinating feature length articles, some very lively debate and lots, lots more!

  • A FREE PLAN for Mini Mist, along with an illustrated guide to building this charming little 15-inch boat
  • Prize Draw No. 1: WIN Navarino Models’ superbly crafted 1:72 scale Brockley Combe kit, worth €340
  • Prize Draw No. 2: WIN a cool new set from Revell featuring an easy-click 1:600 scale RMS Titanic and 3D Iceberg puzzle, RRP £49.99
  • Plunder like a pirate! We explore the products and materials up for grabs in other sectors of the hobby market, starting, in Part I, with a bounty of plastic modelling and dolls’ house booty
  • Ayr time: an historic Amble paddle tug scratch built by adapting a former MB free pFast Electric racing: how to get started, what to expect and the etiquette to be observed
  • Transferable tech: details of how to repurpose an R/C model helicopter esc to achieve both forward and reverse control in a small plastic model boat kit conversion
  • Saint Brendan, Part 2:  find out how this gorgeous Galway hooker performs on completion
  • Boiler Room: setting up oscillator control valves simplified
  • Soobrazitelnyy: the next instalment in our highly detailed 1:72 scale Russian multi-purpose Soobrazitelnyy corvette series
  • All that glistens: reflections on a pretty, if imperfect Christmas R/C present from Christmas past
  • What’s your story? MB’s Ed appeals for budding writers to step forward and provides some (hopefully, helpful) feature writing guidelines

PLUS

  • Compass 360: latest news, including the announcement of exciting new tooling for a 1:72 scale World War I U-Boat
  • Auction News: if you’re wondering if you’ve perhaps got ‘cash in the attic’, check out some of the prices realised when the gavel fell at SAS’s October Toys for the Collector sale
  • Your Letters: the pages where views are aired (prepare for some lively debate!) and information is both sought and shared.
  • Your Models: join us as we celebrate achievements at this everyone’s welcome launch party!

Lindsey Amrani

Editor    

A selection of this month's contents:             

