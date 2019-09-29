Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the December 2019 (MB69-30) issue of Model Boats on sale 22 November.

Model Boats No.69-830 (December 2019)

Welcome to the December 2019 edition of Model Boats Magazine which, as always, aims to dip its toe into as many aspects of our hobby as possible. It would and sometimes can, be very easy to become a little depressed this time of year following the changing of the clocks and the relentless rain that this autumn is bringing to us so far (if you’re not getting it, you are extremely lucky!). However, this is a great time of year to consolidate where you are in the hobby and to take a look in the workshop to see what projects need finishing off, or maybe starting from scratch.

Despite this month’s mag being the 76 page version, I have surprised myself how many features we have managed to cram in. This has mainly been aided by the usual, near end of year flurry of show and event reports which are proving to be popular with the readership. It’s a nice and easy way to promote model boat clubs and individuals who do not usual appear in the magazine as part of build or ‘how-to’ type article. Diary dates is understandably bereft this month but please start sending your 2020 plans to me ASAP so I can plan my own calendar for the year, which is already beginning to fill.

All the best

Martyn Chorlton

Contents

12 HMS Iron Duke

How to simulate gunfire by Geoff Dixon

18 Foiling Multi-Hulls

Our Mini 40 experiments & developments by Ian Holt with David Burke

24 Learning Your Lines

By Neville Wade

28 Are model boat builders avoiding dementia?

By David J Powell OBE

30 A mast for scale model yachts

A Scale-Type Sail Attachment system that’s tidy and air tight by Philip Ibbs

32 The Model Boat Convention 2019

By Mike Broadbent

34 SAWS 2019

Ian Williams reports on the 2019 speed records event (SAWS)

36 White Marlin (FREE PLAN)

One of Dunkirk’s ‘Little Ships’ by Ray Wood

41 The Southern Model Show

Headcorn Aerodrome, Kent, 7/8 September, 2019 by Kim Belcher

48 Marblehead Ranking Weekend

Fleetwood, 28/29 September 2019 by Roger Stollery

50 Reader’s Models

52 Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette

Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley

58 EDIC

The EDIC 700 Landing Craft by John Norris

62 Your Club

Kirklees Model Boat Club by Richard Simpson

64 Test Bench

A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories

This issue goes on sale 22 November, 2019

