A look at the Cover and Contents of the December 2018 issue of Model Boats on sale 23rd November
From the Editor
I sit here chuckling to myself after reading one of those comments that does the rounds on social media, namely, ‘There are twelve days of Christmas, none of which are in November!’ – You can’t argue with that. However, by the time this issue lands on your doormat the big man will only be about four weeks away from coming down your chimney. I hope you have already made your model boating Christmas lists?
It’s been a busy month on Model Boats, peaking on 21 October when I travelled up to Blackpool from South Lincs, embarking on a painless journey which took a mere three hours. While the seaside was not particularly welcoming, the greeting at The Blackpool Model Show was very warm and after a great chat with Dave Wooley, my feet never touched the ground for the next five hours or so! The organisers had no idea I was coming and it was my intention to just slip under the radar and enjoy the show. While I did do the latter, within no time I had ‘volunteered’ my services and, by mid-afternoon, was dishing out a large number of prizes covering a wide variety of categories and disciplines.
Have a good month model boating, even if your hobby has now, potentially been relocated to the workshop!
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
Contents
Compass 360
News from the model boating world
Manannan
A wave-piercing catamaran ferry by Roy Cheers (Part 2 of 2)
Boiler Room
The Orange Book (Part 1) by Richard Simpson
Flotsam & Jetsam
The story of Bassett-Lowke by John Parker
Gallery
Super green, super yacht by Fraser Gray
Pieter Boele
A Deans Marine period steam tugboat by Allan Miller
OSA 2 Fast Missile Boat
The penultimate segment of the OSA 2 build by Dave Wooley
Inspiration
Your next scratch-built model could come from many sources John Parker
Tin Tin’s Ship
The Belgian heroes ship, the S.S. Aurora by Dirk Bonne
Bellmore
Miniature sailing ship modelling by Robert A. Wilson FRSA
Blackpool Model Show
A show report beside the seaside, beside the sea by Dave Wooley
Range Finder
Exclusive images of the Russian corvette Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley
Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories
Next Issue
Preview of articles to come
Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell!
