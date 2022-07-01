A look at the Cover and Contents of the August 2022 issue of Model Boats on sale July 22nd.
In the August 2022 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss…
* Our review of JSC’s improved and updated cardboard kit for HMS Hood, PLUS an exclusive to MB 20% off discount code
* Dawn Mist: a classic motor cruiser beautifully rebuilt and refinished by Phil Button
* Taking the plunge: Glynn Guest explains why and how he first dived into the tricky art of submarine modelling
* Fenland Lighter: John Mileson shows off his latest striking conversation starter
* Back to the Hood: Doug Neilson reminds us that home is where the heart is, in this plastic magic tale
* Empress of Canada – Part 3: Roy Cheers continues his account of an ambitious project to recreate this elegant transatlantic liner in 1:160 scale
* Flotsam & Jetsam: Anyone remember The Boys Own Paper and Meccano Magazine? John Parker turns back the pages of time
* Memory Lane: Dave Wiggins reflects back on the 1975 5-Channel Challenger ‘Sport’ radio from Pro-Line Electronics
* Boiler Room: Richard Simpson provides the third in four instalments focused on his recent build of the steam-powered launch Wide-a-Wake, designed and constructed to test out some very innovative new equipment
PLUS
Lindsey Amrani
Editor
