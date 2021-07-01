A look at the Cover and Contents of the August 2021 issue of Model Boats on sale 23rd July.

In the August 2021 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:

  • Your chance to WIN:
    * A Mtroniks DigiSOUND5M Sound Module

* Revell’s latest and newly-tooled 1:72 scale US Navy Swift Boat kit

       *A copy of the just launched Crowood Press title, Modelling Naval Ships in Small Scale

  • A fascinating interview with the Component Shop’s Iain Lewis about the changes and improvements he’s made since taking over as organiser of the Blackpool Boat Model Show, what visitors can look forward to at this October’s event and his plans for expansion going forward
  • Wired for sound: a then and now look at adding audio to R/C model boats
  • Flying Saucer on the Water!: a great fun scratch built UFO (Unidentified Floating Object) that’s proved a real pondside crowd-pleaser
  • HMS Hambledon: tricks from this clever 1:72 scale semi-scratch built Type 1 Hunt Class destroyer shared
  • Paddle Wheels and performance: this little documented topic tackled
  • Waterjet propulsion: a  modeller’s introduction to the principles behind, and the installation and operation of, waterjet drive
  • Hail Mary: a rookie modeller confesses all…
  • Boiler Room: some very valuable boiler buying advice shared
  • Memory Lane: this month’s trip takes us back to the ‘beginning’ by reflecting on ‘The Golden Box’
  • Flotsam & Jetsam: yet more classic model boat titles from the collectors’ bookshelf dusted off and re-evaluated

PLUS

  • A round up of the latest hobby-related news  
  • Your Letters: views aired and useful info flagged up
  • Your Models: seven whole pages of brilliant builds showcased

 

 

