Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the August 2020 issue of Model Boats on sale 31st July.

From the Editor

Firstly, I want to thank all you regular readers for your patience over the past couple of months. Unfortunately, due to unprecedented circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown there was no choice but to temporarily suspend publication and write off the June and July issues. Please rest assured, however, that if you have a subscription to the magazine this will be extended by a further two editions by way of compensation.

If, on the other hand, you’re a newcomer to Model Boats, then we already have something in common, because so am I.

I am, therefore, just going to dive right in and introduce myself, and I hope over the coming months you, in turn, will do the same...

I’ve been an editor for many, many moons but freely admit that when it comes to all things model boat related I’m very much still trying to get my bearings. That said, I do love a challenge and, despite the fact that former editor Martyn Chorlton had left the company some weeks before I came aboard, ruling out the usual hand-over, I feel incredibly lucky to be teamed up with Model Boats’ highly talented and extremely knowledgeable designer, Richard Dyer, who just happens to be a very experienced modeller himself.

Likewise, I’ve been touched by how helpful, supportive and welcoming all the regular contributors I’ve been in contact with so far have been.

I am not going to pretend that learning to sail this particular ship will be a breeze, but if there’s one thing I’ve learnt during my career in specialist hobby titles it’s that they need to be community led.

This is your magazine. I am merely the collator/chief cook and bottle washer, so I am counting on your input. I am a great believer in the fact that all feedback, whether it be positive or negative, is hugely beneficial. So, please write, email or call me. Whether you’ve been involved in the hobby since God was in short pants or you’re just getting started, I need to know what makes you tick. Tell me what you want to see more, or less, of in Model Boats and what I am getting right, or wrong. Only then will I be able to evaluate which tack will prove the most favourable going forward.

Right now, though, it’s time to cast off and get this voyage underway – enjoy your read!

Lindsey Amrani

A taste of the contents in this month's issue: