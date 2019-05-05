Magazine Covers and Contents

From the Editor

I don’t really like doing that very British thing of banging on about the weather but I have to say, for those of us who live in Lincolnshire, June has been a pretty damp (to say the least) month here. Rather frustrating when you want to get outdoors and do ‘boaty’ things, especially when the magazine depends on it. Things did get a little desperate at one stage and the only solution was to get in the car and head south until the sun started shining and the wind began to calm. It was ‘mission accomplished’ in the end but I still did not manage to get everywhere I was planning on going to in June, simply because a) there weren’t enough hours in the day and b) the weather would not play ball! I really hope that not too many events have also been affected as there can be nothing worse than spending twelve months planning only for Mother Nature to step in, and not in a good way.

If you are having a big event at your club please let us know well in advance because we may like to attend and that could result in a few pages of coverage. In the meantime, have a good summer and ‘if the sun is shining’ make the most of it!

All the best

Martyn Chorlton

Contents

Compass 360

News from the model boating world

From static to active!

Converting static models to R/C by Ernie Lazenby

Schnellboot

1/35 Italeri Type S-38 by Gary Radford (Part 3 of 4)

Imitation, the sincerest form of flattery

Hull copying by Neville Wade

Boiler Room

Upgrading a TVR1A Engine by Richard Simpson

Bits and Pieces

Memory Lane by David J Wiggins

OMEGA – An RG65 Club Racer

Omega RG65 design intended for one thing only – racing, by John Goodyear (Part 2 of 2)

The Royal Yacht Britannia

By Ray Scrivens

Curly U

Ray Wood concludes his homage to the Keilcraft boat designs (A3 Plan)

Torro LCM (3) (Pro-Edition)

An impressive LCM ‘out of the box and beyond’ review by the Editor

Reader’s Models

Your opportunity to see your ‘pride and joy’ in print.

A Festival of Model Boating

Colin Bishop reports from the 2019 Mayhem event

The Beale Park Model Boat Show

Pangbourne, Berkshire, 4/5 May, 2019 by Kim Belcher

Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette

Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley

Range Finder

The Lürssen/Combattante IIa Type 148 Fast Attack Craft of the German Navy by Dave Wooley (Part 2 of 2)

The Knightcote Model Boat Club Lifeboat Rally

New Farm, Knightcote, Warwickshire, 11 May, 2019 by Kim Belcher

Your Club

The Hove Lagoon Model Yacht Club by Les Baker (PRO)

Test Bench

A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories

Next Issue

Preview of articles to come

Marketplace

Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell!

