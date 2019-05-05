A look at the Cover and Contents of the August 2019 issue of Model Boats on sale 5th July.
From the Editor
I don’t really like doing that very British thing of banging on about the weather but I have to say, for those of us who live in Lincolnshire, June has been a pretty damp (to say the least) month here. Rather frustrating when you want to get outdoors and do ‘boaty’ things, especially when the magazine depends on it. Things did get a little desperate at one stage and the only solution was to get in the car and head south until the sun started shining and the wind began to calm. It was ‘mission accomplished’ in the end but I still did not manage to get everywhere I was planning on going to in June, simply because a) there weren’t enough hours in the day and b) the weather would not play ball! I really hope that not too many events have also been affected as there can be nothing worse than spending twelve months planning only for Mother Nature to step in, and not in a good way.
If you are having a big event at your club please let us know well in advance because we may like to attend and that could result in a few pages of coverage. In the meantime, have a good summer and ‘if the sun is shining’ make the most of it!
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
Contents
Compass 360
News from the model boating world
From static to active!
Converting static models to R/C by Ernie Lazenby
Schnellboot
1/35 Italeri Type S-38 by Gary Radford (Part 3 of 4)
Imitation, the sincerest form of flattery
Hull copying by Neville Wade
Boiler Room
Upgrading a TVR1A Engine by Richard Simpson
Bits and Pieces
Memory Lane by David J Wiggins
OMEGA – An RG65 Club Racer
Omega RG65 design intended for one thing only – racing, by John Goodyear (Part 2 of 2)
The Royal Yacht Britannia
By Ray Scrivens
Curly U
Ray Wood concludes his homage to the Keilcraft boat designs (A3 Plan)
Torro LCM (3) (Pro-Edition)
An impressive LCM ‘out of the box and beyond’ review by the Editor
Reader’s Models
Your opportunity to see your ‘pride and joy’ in print.
A Festival of Model Boating
Colin Bishop reports from the 2019 Mayhem event
The Beale Park Model Boat Show
Pangbourne, Berkshire, 4/5 May, 2019 by Kim Belcher
Soobrazitelnyy – Russian Corvette
Building the RFS Soobrazitelnyy by Dave Wooley
Range Finder
The Lürssen/Combattante IIa Type 148 Fast Attack Craft of the German Navy by Dave Wooley (Part 2 of 2)
The Knightcote Model Boat Club Lifeboat Rally
New Farm, Knightcote, Warwickshire, 11 May, 2019 by Kim Belcher
Your Club
The Hove Lagoon Model Yacht Club by Les Baker (PRO)
Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and accessories
Next Issue
Preview of articles to come
Marketplace
Looking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell!
And some feature headers to whet your appetite...
