From the Editor
You know when you get that feeling that you’ve been in a job for a lot longer than you actually have, well that feeling is already with me and I’m not suggesting, in any terms, that is a negative thing.
Since speaking to you last, I have been to two model boat shows and popped in for a coffee and a ‘quick’ ‘chin-wag’ at Deans Marine. The first show was the most enjoyable Model Mayhem at Wicksteed Park at the end of May and the following Sunday I headed north and found myself in Doncaster at the CADMA show, which I hasten to add was just as enjoyable.
In the space of a few days I was already meeting familiar faces and by the second event, many more gaps were filled in when I met contributors and a number of people from the trade behind the adverts as well. By the time I had got to Ron’s, I actually started to feel I was getting the hang of Model Boats only to discover after a ‘quick’ five hours that I knew very little at all! Conversation, enthusiasm and ideas were flowing and without the aid of a notebook, I have taken on board the bulk of what was said during all of my visits, the majority of it positive.
Now to go and found a new wave of contributors to produce all those wonderful ideas; now that’s the real challenge!
In the meantime I shall try and visit as many shows, clubs and manufacturers over the coming months, so you’ve got a face to the name and if the past few weeks are anything to go by, I’m really looking forward to meeting you all!
All the best
Martyn Chorlton
August Issue Contents
Page Item
6 Compass 360
News from the model boating world
12 Sutcliffe ‘Valiant’ Battleship
Tin plate Dreadnought by Ashley Needham
20 Boiler Room
Gas Tank Challenges - Model Steam Plant operations in low temperatures by Richard Simpson
24 Flotsam & Jetsam
Lost Magazines – the comings and goings of some U.S. model boat publications by John Parker
28 Gallery
Fraser Gray puts the CEFAS Endeavour under the spotlight
32 Readers’ Models
Shell Welder - Phil Scales’ prize-winning small coastal tanker
36 Astra
Jim Pottinger presents a 1/30 scale version of this purposeful salvage and rescue vessel (FREE PLAN)
42 OSA 2 Fast Missile Boat
Constructing the PK-16 multi-barrel Decoy Launcher and life raft canisters by Dave Wooley
46 U-534 - The Inside Story
The UK’s very own U-boat at Woodside Ferry Terminal in Birkenhead by Duncan Howarth
50 Mayhem at Wicksteed 2018
The annual jaunt to Wicksteed Park with the Model Mayhem crew!
53 Programming your ESC
Ian Williams takes a look at programming Brushless ESCs
58 Range Finder
A 1/10 scale model of the Super Battleship IJN Yamato Part 2 by Dave Wooley
62 Test Bench
A round-up of all the latest kits, books and blingy bits67 MarketplaceLooking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell
70 Next Issue
Some lead pages to whet your appetite!
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor