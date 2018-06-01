Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the August issue of Model Boats on sale 6th July

From the Editor

You know when you get that feeling that you’ve been in a job for a lot longer than you actually have, well that feeling is already with me and I’m not suggesting, in any terms, that is a negative thing.

Since speaking to you last, I have been to two model boat shows and popped in for a coffee and a ‘quick’ ‘chin-wag’ at Deans Marine. The first show was the most enjoyable Model Mayhem at Wicksteed Park at the end of May and the following Sunday I headed north and found myself in Doncaster at the CADMA show, which I hasten to add was just as enjoyable.

In the space of a few days I was already meeting familiar faces and by the second event, many more gaps were filled in when I met contributors and a number of people from the trade behind the adverts as well. By the time I had got to Ron’s, I actually started to feel I was getting the hang of Model Boats only to discover after a ‘quick’ five hours that I knew very little at all! Conversation, enthusiasm and ideas were flowing and without the aid of a notebook, I have taken on board the bulk of what was said during all of my visits, the majority of it positive.

Now to go and found a new wave of contributors to produce all those wonderful ideas; now that’s the real challenge!

In the meantime I shall try and visit as many shows, clubs and manufacturers over the coming months, so you’ve got a face to the name and if the past few weeks are anything to go by, I’m really looking forward to meeting you all!

All the best

Martyn Chorlton

August Issue Contents

Page Item

6 Compass 360

News from the model boating world

12 Sutcliffe ‘Valiant’ Battleship

Tin plate Dreadnought by Ashley Needham

20 Boiler Room

Gas Tank Challenges - Model Steam Plant operations in low temperatures by Richard Simpson

24 Flotsam & Jetsam

Lost Magazines – the comings and goings of some U.S. model boat publications by John Parker

28 Gallery

Fraser Gray puts the CEFAS Endeavour under the spotlight

32 Readers’ Models

Shell Welder - Phil Scales’ prize-winning small coastal tanker

36 Astra

Jim Pottinger presents a 1/30 scale version of this purposeful salvage and rescue vessel (FREE PLAN)

42 OSA 2 Fast Missile Boat

Constructing the PK-16 multi-barrel Decoy Launcher and life raft canisters by Dave Wooley

46 U-534 - The Inside Story

The UK’s very own U-boat at Woodside Ferry Terminal in Birkenhead by Duncan Howarth

50 Mayhem at Wicksteed 2018

The annual jaunt to Wicksteed Park with the Model Mayhem crew!

53 Programming your ESC

Ian Williams takes a look at programming Brushless ESCs

58 Range Finder

A 1/10 scale model of the Super Battleship IJN Yamato Part 2 by Dave Wooley

62 Test Bench

A round-up of all the latest kits, books and blingy bits67 MarketplaceLooking for a new model or making room for another? This is the place to buy and sell

70 Next Issue

Some lead pages to whet your appetite!