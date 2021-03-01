A look at the Cover and Contents of the April 2021 issue of Model Boats on sale 19th March.

In the April 2021 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:

  • Your chance to WIN OcCre’s superb new Polaris starter kit, plus bonus goodies – a prize package worth over £100 
  • Our fascinating interview with award winning modeller Olya Batchvarov – prepare to be blown away! 
  •  Pilgrim’s progress: find out why the design and construction of a 1:32 scale Vivier crabber entirely from scratch offers lots of useful methods and techniques worth pinching!
  • Go figure! Encourage more outsiders to take interest in our hobby by becoming more of a people person
  • DUKSKI: a simply constructed but lots of fun water-only working model of Russia’s answer to the DUKW, the ZiS 485,
  •  DIY Shroud Loom: how to create your own rigging jig for next to nothing
  • Loch Doon: a ‘can do’ project that will also earn you lots of recycling Brownie points 
  • Selecting motors and propellers: practical working examples shared and explained
  • Boiler room: the next instalment in this helpful guide to soft soldering
  • The 1:72 scale Russian multi-purpose Soobrazitelnyy corvette series continues

    PLUS
     
  • The latest hobby-related news  
  • Your models: brilliant completed projects showcased
  • Your letters: views aired, and information shared
  • Buy the book: latest recommendations for your model boats bookshelf


Lindsey Amrani
Editor
 

