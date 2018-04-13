On sale 13th April 2018
|
Two FREE plans!
To underpin the start of the season and to bolster that general feeling of wellbeing that we all get with the arrival of spring, we’re giving you a small gift with our May issue in the form of an additional FREE plan that features two great designs to build – Ray Wood’s Freeman 22 cruiser and John Goodyear’s racy-looking RG65-legal sailboat called Alpha. You're gonna love ‘em!
FREEMAN 22
Taking our cover spot Ray’s Freeman 22 is a delightfully evocative one inch to the foot version of the late ‘50s cruiser that’s affectionately regarded as the original caravan afloat. Inspired by memories of family holidays on the river Medway this one really captures the essence of the GRP craft in a bevy of balsa and ply.
|
|
ALL SQUARE
Following his January piece on the construction of his outstanding model of the square rig sailing clipper Mount Stewart, Neville Wade returns to discuss his tried and tested method of yard sail control.
GOING LIKE THE CLAPPERS
Fact: Fast boats are fun. Add a competitive edge and you have a recipe for excitement by the bucketload. If you’ve ever fancied trying your hand then you're in luck. Join Ian Williams for an introduction on how to get started in fast electric racing.
|
SHALLOW BUT STABLE
Can a shallow draught model boat really be a practical proposition? In this forerunner to his next June issue free plan, Glynn Guest suggests it can, then proves it to be the case.
WARSHIP SCALE
Dave Wooley moves amidships to continue his tour of Type 23 Frigate HMS Iron Duke, then breaks out his digital soldering iron and sets to work on some humble two-bar handrails for his OSA 2 fast missile boat project.
|
ALPHA
For the second of our FREE plans we turned to John Goodyear, and thank goodness we did for the result of his scribblings is a classy-looking quick-build RG-65-legal racing sailboat that’ll more than hold its own at the club. Look forward to a performance that’ll raise more than a few eyebrows.
VINTAGE CORNER
If you’ve ever wondered why older, classic model boats are built like the proverbial brick outhouse it’ll have everything to do with the fact that they were products of their time – a time when internal combustion engines ruled the world. John Parker sheds some light.
DON'T MISS IT! Pop along to your local newsagent or model shop and grab a copy or, better still, subscribe, save 30% off the cover price, and have the thing delivered right to your door!
Want the latest issue of Model Boats? Use our magazine locator link to find your nearest stockist!
Love Model Boats? Sign up to our emails for the latest news and special offers!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor