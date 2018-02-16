On sale 16th February 2018
Full to overflowing...
With 84 carefully considered pages to play with we’ve really packed it in to the March issue. Starting with the editor’s photo report from the recent London Model Engineering Exhibition there’s everything from subs to scale, sail, nostalgia and new products. In truth, it’s a bit of a model boating feast.
FARMAN FANBOAT
Taking pride of place on the cover is another unorthodox design from the Ashley Needham stable, this time recreating the obscure 1922 Farman Hydroglisseur or, to you and I, an early French fan boat. Ashley jovially describes it as an air-propelled camper van and goes on to detail the construction of his unique model.
SS BEAVERFORD
In memory of a ship and heroic crew that history has largely forgotten, Roy Cheers builds a model of the merchant ship that fended off the Admiral Scheer and paid the ultimate price.
HMS ABDIEL
Having collected a veritable potpourri of reference works, fittings and a 1:200-scale card model – no less – Francis Macnaughton turns a long-term ambition into a scratch-built two foot working replica of the 1941 Abdiel-Class fast minelayer and transport ship.
MAILBAG
Yes folks, your letters are back on a bi-monthly basis so if you’ve got a view to air, something to show us, or even a tip to share, write and tell the world.
METAL MASTERPIECE
Dave Wooley recently stumbled across an outstanding model of Bismark that’s being made entirely from photo-etch metal parts. Staggeringly impressive, we’ve allocated three pages to Dave’s photo feature which warship and scale fans are sure to appreciate.
MEX 2018
Offering an opportunity to lift the late-winter spirits, the January London Model Engineering Exhibition is always well attended by the model boating fraternity and this year was no exception. Read the editor’s report and check out some outstanding examples of excellence in model boat building.
BOILER ROOM
Looking for a bespoke pressure-tested boiler to which you can add your own fixtures and fittings? What you need is a bare boiler! Richard Simpson investigates.
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor