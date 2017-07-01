Leisure Boat Hulls

Anthony Addams inspects a French boatyard

In France, whilst at Mortagne-sur-Gironde, I was wandering about a boatyard on a Sunday afternoon and started thinking that readers might appreciate seeing some small craft pictures to help with their model making as many British boatyards are often fenced and access is not as casual as in France.

Read the full article in Model Boats July 2017

For more great articles subscribe to Model Boats today