No.1 for Sail and Scale the January issue is packed with inspiring models in another varied mix of feature articles and regular columns. There’s also a brace of kit reviews, a new look to our back page, news, new products, our regular slot for readers’ models and heaps more.

FALCONBROOK

Inspired by a Model Boats free plan for the Blackboys Thames tug, Dave Brumstead dug deeper and settled on the Models By Design semi-kit for his next build. In the first of a two-part review Dave documents the hull assembly, selects and fits a powertrain, then adds the deck and a host of other prominent scale details.

A SMARTER SMIT

In our gallery this month the spotlight falls on Phil Scales’ Smit Nederland, a Graupner ARTR model that’s been treated to a dose of Phil’s rejuvenating cosmetic surgery. See what you think.

SEAGOING GREYHOUND

Models of square rig sailing ships are not only gorgeous, they’re rare as hen’s teeth so we’re delighted to welcome Neville Wade to the magazine with a feature on his 1:73-scale model of Mount Stewart, one of the last wool clippers to ply the Southern Ocean.

FLOTSAM & JETSAM

Join John Parker on a peek into our boating past, then take back everything you said about the price of that modern brushless motor you’ve just bought.

HMS DREADNOUGHT

In Part 5 of his build series, Dr Marcus Rooks quickly discovers that in 1906 the Royal Navy was still rigging its ships like a man-o’-war.

SEA BREEZE

Casting around for something traditional to build our new editor claps eyes on the Vintage Model Boat Company range, the memories come flooding back, and before he knows it, he’s hooked. Let the build begin…

SCRAPHEAP CHALLENGE

In the spirit of sail racing, socialising and recycling, Roger Stollery and crew gather gaffer tape, pop bottles and bin liners, and turn them into a grand day out!

