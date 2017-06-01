HMCS Snowberry

 

Francis Macnaughton converts the Revell 1:144 scale Flower Class corvette to radio control

 

There can be few who aren’t aware of the Matchbox 1:72 scale Flower Class corvette kit and I was one of those that bought it when it first came out in 1979 and converted it to radio control in the 1980’s as my first project for multi-channel r/c. It gave many hours of satisfaction although it gradually acquired a rather battered appearance as more and more of the small plastic bits became broken and eventually it was scrapped after an unfortunate accident involving the garage floor! However, this was not the end of the story as Revell were about to release their 1:144 scale version, so I was now intent on getting a replacement on the water as soon as possible, but this time in a much more compact size.

 

 


 

 

Read the full article in Model Boats July 2017

 

 

For more great articles subscribe to Model Boats today

 