FREE PLAN – Nomad

Glynn Guest presents a new semi-scale model based on a small tramp steamer
This semi-scale model is based on the small tramp steamers that might have been found plying their trade in remote out of the way ports in bygone times. Nomad is built to a scale of approximately 1:40 to 1:50 (1:43 is O Gauge scale) and hull construction is from timber and plywood giving the model a length of 34 inches (863mm), a beam of 5 inches (125mm) and a weight of 9.5 pounds (4.3kg). It is designed for r/c operation using either a small steam engine or an electric motor.
