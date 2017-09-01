Flotsam & Jetsam - 55: Air, Rubber and Clockwork
John Parker delves into the archives
Compressed air engines, from a 1928 catalogue.
Alternative energy in the form of air, rubber and clockwork motors for model boats are today only a curiosity, but in the 1930’s when other options were more limited or expensive, they were looked upon as a viable alternative, even for serious models. They are of course examples of ‘stored power’ motors as the manual energy expended in charging or winding them up is released slowly during their power run. Another example of a stored power motor is the inertia, or flywheel, motor but this was mainly limited to powering toy vehicles.
Read the full article in Model Boats October 2017
For more great articles subscribe to Model Boats today
Want the latest issue of Model Boats? Use our magazine locator link to find your nearest stockist!
Love Model Boats? Sign up to our emails for the latest news and special offers!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor