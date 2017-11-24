On sale 24th November 2017
Whether your interest be warships, steam, sail, nostalgia, scale or a healthy mix of all, the December issue of Model Boats promises something of everything, not to mention a superb FREE Clyde Puffer plan, some stunning readers’ models and plenty more.
SKYLIGHT
Those who can’t resist the lure of a FREE plan will love James Pottinger’s beautifully presented and detailed drawing of Skylight – a traditional 1935 west coast Clyde Puffer built at Port Glasgow – backed with a smattering of evocative black and white images and an intriguing potted history of the type.
|
|
VIC 56
Continuing our Puffer theme, Fraser Gray joins us with a tour of VIC 56, Chatham Dockyard’s operational steam coasting lighter that dates back to 1945. More grist to the mill for puffer fanatics.
OUR MONTH
Join us for the first of an occassional peek into the dusty back rooms and darkened corridors of Model Boats magazine. From racing the editorial DF95 to photographing a forhtcoming plan feature, it’s been a busy month.
|
QUICK-BUILD KRICK KIT: FULL REVIEW
Try saying that in a hurry! Well, fortunately, building it is almost as easy as saying it, as Andy Cope proves in his full review of Krick’s Polizeiboot WSP 47.
WATERLINE SCALE
More magnificent waterline dioramas, each with a tale to tell. This month a bird’s-eye view of accident damaged HMS King George V in Seydisfjord, Iceland, plus HMS Rodney and Warspite off Normandy, June 1944.
|
S.S. MULLOGH
When Phil Button chose to model the Belfast-built 1855 steamship Mullogh as his next scratch-build he wasn’t looking to do things by halves. In part two of his practical warts ‘n’ all account Phil gets stuck into hull construction.
THE EASY WAY BACK
In his latest workshop teach-in, Ron Rees describes how to make a simple manual switching device for reversing a forwards-only brushless speed controller.
