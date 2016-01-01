...a report on the show from Colin Bishop
In 2013 I missed this general model show and was very much looking forward to this year’s visit. I was not disappointed and it seemed that the show had expanded into further areas of the Brighton Centre. This year’s theme was to support the work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and it succeeded brilliantly. The RNLI stand featured an inshore lifeboat and was supported by more lifeboat models that I think I have ever seen in one place, most coming from the Southern Model Lifeboat Society. Anyway, there was a literal sea of orange and blue boats and at one point no less than eight were afloat on the pool together.
There were plenty of other model boats on show on the club stands which included Southwater Dabblers, Warship Squadron, Hove Lagoon MYC, Moorhen MBC, Swiss Cottage MBC Shoreham and Cornwall Showboaters. As usual, Richard Slater’s Titanic proved to be a crowd puller on the pool although the iceberg seemed to be a bit smaller than in previous years, perhaps it had melted!
Two notable large models on display were of the original Queen Mary and the QE2. Both were working models constructed by the late Wilf Burrows of Falmouth MBC and had been brought up from Cornwall by Mick French. Models of this type are rare and working ones even less so and it was a privilege to see work of this quality on show for which thanks to Mick and the Cornwall Showboaters for bringing them all this way.
Model boating trade support was a bit thin on the ground this year but included Mountfleet Models, Hunter Systems, Mastman, plus other traders of interest to model boaters in terms of selling modelling materials etc.
In this magazine we are primarily interested in the model boating content but modellers of any description will appreciate the sheer variety of the exhibits at Brighton which include trains, planes, fairgrounds, doll's houses, r/c vehicles and just about any branch of modelling you care to name, plus of course the Daleks who are very happy to threaten to exterminate you!
Once again, a superb show and not to be missed for all modellers, whatever your particular interests. Look out for details of next year’s show.
Colin
(for photo captions, hover your mouse over the pictures)
|Thread
|Replies
|Views
|First Post
|Brighton Modelworld 2014...
...a report on the show from Colin Bishop By Robin Buckland 2
|0
|1902
|01/05/2014 09:51:59
by Robin Buckland 2
Love Model Boats? Sign up to our emails for the latest news and special offers!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor