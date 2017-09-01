Boiler Room – Affordable Steam
Richard Simpson’s series on model steam plants
The softwood could actually be pre-bent to shape to suit the curve of the hull so all that was left once the glue was applied was to persuade it to sit on the sheer neatly.
With the major parts now finished, there remains only a few bits and pieces on the hull before the model’s final painting, varnishing and assembly.
Finishing the deck fittings
The last major deck fittings are the two forward coamings and the top of the stem post. Initially I thought to make the stem post from convenient scrap plywood offcuts, but when I came to look at the coaming pieces I didn’t think the supplied plywood was flexible enough to bend to the shape of the hull without a real risk of it cracking. After a few dismal attempts involving steam and hot water, defeat was admitted and acceptance that the supplied plywood was just not up to the job. As a result, the kit parts were replaced with a couple of pieces of stock wood, cut to marry in to the stem post and gently curved to match the shape of the hull. These were then very easily glued in place with only a minimum of persuasion, to give a neat alternative that look close enough to the original and makes for a realistic stem post arrangement. As a further little touch, two pieces of the pre-made planked sheet were added to create a little walkway across the deck which gives just a touch of interest to break up the otherwise very long plain plywood deck.
Pre-made plank sheet is a very easy and quick way of making such parts as a planked walkway without having to lay and caulk individual wood strips. Such a simple addition makes a significant difference to the overall appearance of model for very little effort.
Read the full article in Model Boats October 2017
For more great articles subscribe to Model Boats today
Want the latest issue of Model Boats? Use our magazine locator link to find your nearest stockist!
Love Model Boats? Sign up to our emails for the latest news and special offers!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor