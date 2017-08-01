General

Around the clubs - Fishers Green Sailing Club Model Boat Section

Colin Bishop reports from their May 2017 Open Day

Fishers Green Sailing Club (FGSC) have their sailing water in the Lea Valley Country Park near Waltham Abbey, just off Junction 26 of the M25 London Orbital Motorway. Model boats are a full section of the sailing club and have access to the main clubhouse and all its facilities. An inlet of the lake is used to launch models and as a base for the modellers, and there is an adjacent larger area of water for the larger and faster boats. The launching area has recently been upgraded and incorporates a lower section close to the water which is useful for those of us whose knees are not quite what they used to be.

This year’s Open Day saw a healthy turnout of boats, mostly scale with both motor and sailing vessels. Many came from the host and nearby Brentwood MBC, with other clubs in the area also well represented. The weather was kind and it was nice to have a relaxing sail and chat with fellow modellers with the well run BBQ, organised by Colin Graham, providing a day long refuelling stop for the skippers.



Andrew Pardoe’s partially completed paddle tug on sea trials.



The schooner America, another delightful scale sail model

I took the opportunity to give my recently completed Fishery Cruiser Brenda its maiden voyage and was relieved to find that she performed well with no problems and the accompanying photos give an idea of the number and wide variety of models present on this day.

The club welcomes new members and visitors, but if travelling to the venue do be sure to check the detailed directions on the website: www.fishersgreensc.org.uk (Model Boat Section).

This is because the sailing club is on private land and there is no general public access though the security gates, and therefore it may be a good idea to contact Ivor Warne the Section Secretary by email or telephone, prior to visiting:

Email: ivorwarne@aol.com

Tel: 01920 484315 or 07535 990538

See lots more photos from Fishers Green Sailing Club in Model Boats September 2017

