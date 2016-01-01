Peter Charlton's models
Two of his recently completed craft
Peter, a keen reader of Model Boats magazine, sent in some information recently about about two models of which he is particularly proud.
Vital Spark
This is built on a GRP hull measuring just under eleven inches length overall purchased from a Child Beale Model Show (Pangbourne, Berks), and as he had built the Caldercraft puffer North Light and still had the plan and building instruction book from that kit, these were all he needed for the challenge of constructing such a small model. The deck and superstructure is made from styrene with both scratch and commercially purchased fittings. The motor is from a redundant servo, taking its power supply from the receiver battery pack, controlled by an Mtroniks Viper Marine 15 ESC and two channel radio with a mini-servo for rudder control.
Avonbank
This is a four hatch coaster, its design being based on the MyHobbyStore plan No. MM1171 Armora (price £12.50), producing a model 35.5 inches (895mm) long. The wood hull was bought from eBay and had had to be stripped of all paint and re-finished, it being constructed of pine using the bread and butter construction method, together with plywood decks and superstructure. The motor is a brushed 500 series type and the battery is of the a 6v sealed lead acid variety. This model is also radio controlled and once again, Peter has made a super job of it.
Peter Charlton
Peter lives in Yateley, Hampshire, England, and has been modelling for about 45 years, both scratch building and from kits. He has received Highly Commended and Commended awards for his models at the MyTimeMedia Model Engineer Exhibition and has been a member of the Basingstoke MBC for about 40 years.
Love Model Boats? Sign up to our emails for the latest news and special offers!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor