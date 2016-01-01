Build Features

Peter Charlton's models

Two of his recently completed craft

Peter, a keen reader of Model Boats magazine, sent in some information recently about about two models of which he is particularly proud.

Vital Spark

This is built on a GRP hull measuring just under eleven inches length overall purchased from a Child Beale Model Show (Pangbourne, Berks), and as he had built the Caldercraft puffer North Light and still had the plan and building instruction book from that kit, these were all he needed for the challenge of constructing such a small model. The deck and superstructure is made from styrene with both scratch and commercially purchased fittings. The motor is from a redundant servo, taking its power supply from the receiver battery pack, controlled by an Mtroniks Viper Marine 15 ESC and two channel radio with a mini-servo for rudder control.

Avonbank

This is a four hatch coaster, its design being based on the MyHobbyStore plan No. MM1171 Armora (price £12.50), producing a model 35.5 inches (895mm) long. The wood hull was bought from eBay and had had to be stripped of all paint and re-finished, it being constructed of pine using the bread and butter construction method, together with plywood decks and superstructure. The motor is a brushed 500 series type and the battery is of the a 6v sealed lead acid variety. This model is also radio controlled and once again, Peter has made a super job of it.

Peter Charlton