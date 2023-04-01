General

Paul Freshney's Model Boats

The family of former Editor Paul Freshney have decided to sell 10 of his models. They feel they it would only be right to find owners who would be able enjoy them, as indeed Paul would have appreciated. Regular readers will know that Paul built to very high standards indeed and most of the boats are fitted out internally in almost ready to run condition with top quality components, requiring only a suitable transmitter (which may be available separately). Some of the models include ‘maintenance’ packs with spare parts and touch up paints.

HMS M15

Royal Navy WW1 Small Monitor. 1:48 scale

Award winning museum quality scratchbuilt model which gained a Silver Medal at the 2005 Model Engineer Exhibition together with the H V Evans Trophy for research.

Fitted out with brushed motors, Spectrum compatible RX and ESC and RX battery but needs main battery.

Model length 1128mm (44.4 inches) Price £1,000

HMS Aveley

Ley Class Minehunter 1:35 scale

This superb model is based on a MTB Models 1:35 Ham/Ley GRP hull. National Maritime Museum plans were used together with photographs from a number of sources. Aveley is mostly scratchbuilt but incorporates some very high quality 3D printed fittings.

Fitted with brushless motors, LiPo battery, ESCs and Spektrum compatible RX with telemetry. (TX not included but may be available separately)

Model length: 915mm (36 inches) Price £800

HDML 1384 (Small)

A Harbour Defence Motor Launch at 1:35 scale.

This highly detailed model is based on a 1:35 scale GRP hull obtained from MTB Hulls (Gibraltar) using John Lambert plans and his definitive book enabling an accurate example of this class to be built. Upperworks mostly scratchbuilt with fittings 3D printed to Paul’s designs and some commercial components.

Fitted with brushed motors, LiPo battery and ESC plus Spektrum compatible RX.

Model length 610mm (25 inches) Price £500

RNLB Lifetime Care

Mersey Class Lifeboat 1:20 Scale

A beautifully made full kit from Manfred Sievers of Germany which demonstrates Paul’s expert painting skills.

Fitted with brushless motors, LiPo battery, ESCs and Spektrum compatible RX.

Model length is 581mm (23 inches) Price £500

HDML 1384 (Large)

A Harbour Defence Motor Launch at 1:24 scale.

This larger version of HDML 1384 uses a hull from PBM mouldings but is otherwise entirely scratch built with the exception of a few fittings. Like its smaller counterpart, it was built from John Lambert plans and book and has a very impressive presence on the pond.

Fitted with two Buehler motors, NiMH battery, ESC and Spektrum compatible RX.

Model length is 915mm (36 inches) Price £450

HMS Astute

Static diving submarine 1:144 scale. Ready to run

This is a beautifully constructed and conveniently sized static diving conversion of the Trumpeter kit using a dedicated dive system from Maximus Modelbau (Germany). The model is supplied together with a Graupner MC12 40Mhz transmitter and R700 receiver.

Model length: 670mm (28 inches) Price £400

Habicht

2012 German Police Launch – 1:20 Scale

Attractive, well finished and fitted out example of the twin screw Manfred Sievers kit. Includes brushless motors and ESCs plus Spektrum compatible RX but requires a LiPo battery.

Model Length 600mm (24 inches) Price £300

Rosemarie

Cygnus 33 Inshore Trawler 1:16 scale

Colourful atmospheric model based on the Models by Design semi kit but with numerous enhancements and extra detail. A brushless motor is fitted with LiPo battery, ESC and Spektrum compatible RX.

Hull length: 635mm (25 inches) Price £250

Vosper MTB 77

R/C Conversion of the 1:35 Scale Italieri 72 Foot MTB Plastic Kit

Paul has made a very neat job of converting this popular kit which is fitted with motor, ESC and Spektrum compatible RX but requires a 2S or 3S LiPo battery.

Model length 624mm (26 inches) Price £250

LCM 6

1:24 scale Landing Craft Mechanised from Deans Marine kit

An extensively modified and improved version of the Deans Marine kit of the US Navy landing craft. A very popular model boating subject. Two vehicles are included.

This model is NOT fitted out internally as sold but has been sailed and is suitable for R/C

Model length 710mm (28 inches) Price £125

More detailed information and illustrations covering all the models can be obtained by emailing pfreshneyboats@gmail.com for a pdf file. Models are collection only from Brentwood, Essex or Clapham, London unless agreed otherwise with the seller. Further Conditions of Sale are included with the detailed information and should be read carefully.