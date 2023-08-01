A look at the Cover and Contents of the September 2023 issue of Model Boats on sale August 18th.
In the September 2023 issue of Model Boats magazine, you can look forward to…
* A free pull-out plan and guide to tripping the light fantastic with Clark Salisbury's Lake Skimmer
* Ian Williams reports back from the 2023 Fast Electric National Championships
* Anyone remember Adamcraft?
John Parker reflects on the legacy of Harvey Adams' short-lived but pioneering post-war venture
* The Christiaan Brunings: John Mileson shares his experiences of installing a steam plant into this Deans Marine kit
* The African Queen, Pt. 1: Richard Simpson's hands-on build review of Billing Boats' 1:12 scale kit
* PS Bilsdale, Part 2: Colin Bishop concludes his paddle steamer project
* An IC powerboating basic build: Derek Owen explains how to craft a very simple racing hydroplane outrigger-style boat to get you started
* Boiler Room: Richard Simpson addresses the whys and wherefores of changing the safety value in a steam plant
* Memory Lane: Dave Wiggins joins up the dots in the history of electrical connectors for radio-control use
PLUS
