Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the October 2023 issue of Model Boats on sale September 15th.

In the October 2023 issue of Model Boats magazine, don't miss:

* A Glynn Guest mini plan and build guide to creating a landing craft model which, while simple and budget friendly in design, also offers all sorts of modification and super-detailing possibilites

* A sneek peek at the latest masterpieces from the talented Australian modeller Gerry Westenberg, including his outstanding scale replica of HMS Hood

* Ciao bella! Presenting Riva Aquarama, the classic 1960s' Italian runabout frequently described as 'the most stylish boat of all time' – a challenging build that leaves no hiding place for mistakes

* Bathhurst Class Corvettes: the Royal Australian Navy options for your World War II fleet

* Scale colour, sound & speed: the factors you'll need to consider if you're intent on 'keeping it real'

* Paddling in the deep end: the discoveries made and lesson learnt during an ambitious project that didn't quite go to plan

* The African Queen Pt. 2: our hands-on review of Billing Boats' kit for this silver screen legend concludes, but with a reminder there's plenty more mileage in this particular adventure in modelling

* IC Powerboating basic build, Pt. 2: having last month showed you how to complete the 'tub' section for a very simple racing hydroplane outrigger-style boat, this month we move on the sponsons and get you over the finishing line * Boiler Room: the many benefits of learning how to tap a thread explained, along with some sage best practice advice and helpful tips and tricks

PLUS

Compass 360: a round-up of this month’s industry and hobby related news

Your Letters: queries aired, info shared and successful club events reported back on

VIBs (Very Impressive Builds): more of your brilliant work showcased

Lindsey Amrani

Editor