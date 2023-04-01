A look at the Cover and Contents of the May 2023 issue of Model Boats on sale April 14th
In the May 2023 issue of Model Boats magazine, you can look forward to…
* A FREE PULL-OUT PLAN plus Glynn Guest’s build guide for Superskimmer, an easy to construct and great fun to operate little airboat
*A six-page photo-led report from this year’s Harrogate Model Engineering Exhibition
* The first instalment of a two-part feature documenting the build of HMS Inefatigable, Vanguard Models’ incredibly detailed new 1:64 scale kit
* No frills thrills: entry level basics of I.C. Powerboating explained
* M.V. Joan – the restoration story of a unique old Hartlepool-built beauty of a steam tug
* Less huff, more puff: an inexpensive but surprisingly effective ‘Smoke on the water’ hack worth considering
* Drive Lines: a fascinating look back on how manufacturers tried to master, and market, the art of simplicity
* Blue Devil Part 2: completing ad dazzling ‘plastic magic’ transformation of Lindberg’s 1:125 scale kit
* Need a beginner’s workshop? Then you’re in luck, as in this month’s Boiler Room we go right back to basics
PLUS
Lindsey Amrani
Editor
