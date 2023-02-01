Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the March 2023 issue of Model Boats on sale February 17th

In the March 2023 issue of Model Boats magazine…

* The chance to WIN Billing Boats’ 1:40 scale Waveney class lifeboat kit in our exclusive prize draw

*A FREE PLAN and supporting build guide from Glynn Guest, from which you can create your very own 1:144 scale Escort Destroyer

* Tackling Terror: stand by for action, as Aquanaut Ashley Needham is about to serve up a chaser for his Stingray build (as featured in last month’s issue)

* Slippery when wet: Peter Koch-Osborne tells the story of Rosemary, a stylish slipper launch built from scratch

* Master Hand: discover why David Bray’s stunning smack is a nod to March

* Make it personal: Richard Simpson has some great suggestions, hints and tips when it comes to upgrading a mass-produced RTR model and turning it into something satisfyingly unique

* Building a Victorian Steam Launch the easy way, Part 5: John Mileson concludes this beginner’s guide

* Flotsam & Jetsam, Outboards outlined: John Parker shares his observations as he reflects back on the history of model outboard motors

* Boiler Room: Roll up your sleeves there’s work to be done! Richard Simpson explains the techniques you can use to make your model boiler look much more believable

PLUS

A round-up of this month’s hobby related news

Views aired, info shared and appeals launched in the Your Letters section

More of your brilliant builds showcased

Lindsey Amrani

Editor