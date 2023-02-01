A look at the Cover and Contents of the March 2023 issue of Model Boats on sale February 17th
In the March 2023 issue of Model Boats magazine…
* The chance to WIN Billing Boats’ 1:40 scale Waveney class lifeboat kit in our exclusive prize draw
*A FREE PLAN and supporting build guide from Glynn Guest, from which you can create your very own 1:144 scale Escort Destroyer
* Tackling Terror: stand by for action, as Aquanaut Ashley Needham is about to serve up a chaser for his Stingray build (as featured in last month’s issue)
* Slippery when wet: Peter Koch-Osborne tells the story of Rosemary, a stylish slipper launch built from scratch
* Master Hand: discover why David Bray’s stunning smack is a nod to March
* Make it personal: Richard Simpson has some great suggestions, hints and tips when it comes to upgrading a mass-produced RTR model and turning it into something satisfyingly unique
* Building a Victorian Steam Launch the easy way, Part 5: John Mileson concludes this beginner’s guide
* Flotsam & Jetsam, Outboards outlined: John Parker shares his observations as he reflects back on the history of model outboard motors
* Boiler Room: Roll up your sleeves there’s work to be done! Richard Simpson explains the techniques you can use to make your model boiler look much more believable
PLUS
Lindsey Amrani
Editor
Want the latest issue of Model Boats? Use our magazine locator link to find your nearest stockist!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor