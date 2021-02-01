A look at the Cover and Contents of the March 2021 issue of Model Boats on sale 12th February.

In the March 2021 issue of MB, don’t miss our FREE plan for the ‘Harrier Carrier’ Audacity, your chance to WIN Das Werk’s fab new WWI U-Boat kit , plus exciting industry news, some truly fascinating feature length articles and lots, lots more!
In the March 2021 issue of Model Boats magazine, don’t miss:

* A FREE PLAN by Glynn Guest and  supporting feature providing all the information you need to build the ‘Harrier Carrier’ Audacity

  • Your chance to win Das Werk’s fantastic new World War I U-Boat kit
  •  An MB Q&A: we talk to Hornby’s Darrell Burge about some exciting new tooling
  • A wondrous Windjammer: the full SP on the construction and sailing of the magnificent beauty Parma
  • MSC Archer: the challenges presented, and the solutions come up with when making changes to this live steam tug
     
  •  Selecting motors and propellers: Part 1 provides some helpful explanations and decision-making advice
  • Servo sorcery: time for a little troubleshooting…
  • Boiler room: the first instalment in a three-part guide to soft soldering
  • The 1:72 scale Russian multi-purpose Soobrazitelnyy corvette series continues

PLUS

  • The latest hobby-related news, including details of the new 1:12 scale Liverpool class lifeboat from Dave Metcalf Model Boats
  • Box rattle reviews: we lift the lid on what you get for your money
  • Your models: outstanding projects showcase.

 

Subscribe to Model Boats