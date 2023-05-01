Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the June 2023 issue of Model Boats on sale May 19th.

In the June 2023 issue of Model Boats magazine, you can look forward to…

* Two exciting prize draws! Don’t miss your chance to WIN Billing Boats’ easy-build Kadet kit, specifically designed with R/C installation in mind, PLUS we’ve got three copies of Warship 2023 up for grabs.

*A first look at Billing Boats’ about to be relaunched 1:33 scale kit for the North Sea lifesaver the Emile Robin

* Honouring Ena: Chris Kershaw documents his exquisite 1:28 scale build of perhaps the finest Edwardian steam yacht still in existence

* Sea Shadow: Lionel Broadbent discloses how he managed to model this once ‘Top Secret’ stealth vessel from scratch

* The KISS principle: Warminster Model Boat Club member Mike Payne comes to the rescue of anyone feeling all at sea

* Walter U-Boats: John Parker delves into why these historic German designs and their derivations provide some fascinating prospects for modellers



* Pacific Orca: Geoff Fairfax tells the tale of this friendship-inspired tugboat transformation

* Indefatigable Part 2: prototype test builder James Hatch completes (well, almost) Vanguard Models’ newly launched and fabulously detailed 1:64 scale kit

* I.C. Powerboating basics: Derek Owen continues his beginner’s guide

* Boiler Room: Richard Simpson drills us on getting the best possible results out of a simple task that’s way too often bodged!



* FLC sets: Dave Wiggins takes us on another trip down memory lane as he tunes in on these and-built British radios from the 1970s.

* Liquid Gravity: John Bristow draws our attention to a pocket-sized ballasting solution

PLUS

A round-up of this month’s hobby related news

Views aired and info shared in the Your Letters section

More of your brilliant builds showcased

Lindsey Amrani

Editor

