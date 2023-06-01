A look at the Cover and Contents of the July 2023 issue of Model Boats on sale June 16th.
In the July 2023 issue of Model Boats magazine, you can look forward to…
* A free plan and build guide for Glynn Guest’s World War II Russian destroyer Spookoiny
*Brian Knight’s dive into Billing Boats back by popular demand kit for Jacques Cousteau’s Calypso, PLUS the chance to win one of three iconic Calypso-emblazoned red beanies
* The amazing Amphicar: Peter Koch-Osborne presents “the car that swims”
* How to totally wreck a model: Simon Murphy talks us through how to turn a seemingly unsalvageable model
into something absolutely mesmerizing
* The TARDIS: Is there a Doctor in the house? Well, no, we do have our very own “madman with a box”, a.k.a. Ashley Needham
* I.C. Powerboating basics: Derek Owen continues his introduction to this aspect of the hobby, this month focusing on the aesthetics
* Taycols targeted: John Parker provides everything you need to know when identifying the numerous 1960s/70s’ electric motors from the British manufacturer
* Boiler Room: Richard Simpson focuses on the various uses of another traditional manual workshop tool in all its many guises
* The Stock Market: Dave Wiggins extols the virtues of investing in spares
PLUS
Lindsey Amrani,
Editor
