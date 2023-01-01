Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the February 2023 issue of Model Boats on sale January 20th.

In the February 2023 issue of Model Boats magazine…

* We’re offering you the chance to WIN one of two high value Humbrol goody bags in our exclusive prize draw

* Ready to have your nostalgia button well and truly pushed? Then, stand by for action, as Ashley Needham explains how he prepared to launch Stingray!

* Sit back and enjoy a little Serenity, as Barry Lalonde introduces his stunning scratch built sailing schooner

* We go loco, as Tony Bird reveals the train of thought behind a fascinating ‘off the rails’ steamboat project

* John Parker pays tribute to John L. Hacker and his slick wooden pleasure boat designs

* Lionel Broadbent takes the plunge with another oddball, turning Bushnell’s flawed concept for the first American military ‘submarine’ into a terrific little talking point of a model

* John Mileson continues his beginner’s guide with Part 2 of Building a Victorian Steam Launch the easy way

* Dave Wiggins goes Into Orbit as he provides another fascinating blast from the past in his Memory Lane series

* In this month’s instalment of Boiler Room, Richard Simpson bench tests Miniature Models’ new Econo Plant

PLUS

A round-up of this month’s hobby related news

Views aired, info shared and appeals launched in the Your Letters section

More of your brilliant builds showcased.

Lindsey Amrani,

Editor