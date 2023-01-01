A look at the Cover and Contents of the February 2023 issue of Model Boats on sale January 20th.
In the February 2023 issue of Model Boats magazine…
* We’re offering you the chance to WIN one of two high value Humbrol goody bags in our exclusive prize draw
* Ready to have your nostalgia button well and truly pushed? Then, stand by for action, as Ashley Needham explains how he prepared to launch Stingray!
* Sit back and enjoy a little Serenity, as Barry Lalonde introduces his stunning scratch built sailing schooner
* We go loco, as Tony Bird reveals the train of thought behind a fascinating ‘off the rails’ steamboat project
* John Parker pays tribute to John L. Hacker and his slick wooden pleasure boat designs
* Lionel Broadbent takes the plunge with another oddball, turning Bushnell’s flawed concept for the first American military ‘submarine’ into a terrific little talking point of a model
* John Mileson continues his beginner’s guide with Part 2 of Building a Victorian Steam Launch the easy way
* Dave Wiggins goes Into Orbit as he provides another fascinating blast from the past in his Memory Lane series
* In this month’s instalment of Boiler Room, Richard Simpson bench tests Miniature Models’ new Econo Plant
PLUS
Lindsey Amrani,
Editor
