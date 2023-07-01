Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the August 2023 issue of Model Boats on sale July 21st.

In the August 2023 issue of Model Boats magazine, you can look forward to…

* Catch of the day: your chance to net Billing Boats' easy-build 1:6- scale kit for the charming 1960s' shrimp cutter Rainbow in our exclusive prize draw

* PS Bilsdale, Part 1: Colin Bishop takes on a paddle steamer project

* Retriever: want to avoid getting into deep water should things go wrong? Well, help is at hand with Glynn Guest's nifty airboat recovery vessel

* "With courage..." Never built an R/C model boat before? Fear not, as complete novice Tim Logan is about to reveal how adopting the RNLI's "...nothing is impossible" approach inspired him to rise to the challenge

* The Flying Phantom: Allan Grafton, Eastleigh & District MBC member, shares some of the highs and lows of this epic build

* Ty'n Lyn: Haydn Foulkes flies the flag for Wales with his first ever R/C yacht, scaled up from the Glynn Guest plan for Goblin (featured in the April 2009 issue of MB)

* Noteworthy Nautilus: John Parker dives into the history of the submarine that championed nuclear propulsion against all early critics, and the options, past and present, available to those wishing to model her

* IC powerboating basics: Derek Owen continues his beginner's guide, this month stripping down a 2-stroke nitro engine to provide an 'in a nutshell' explanation of just what you're look at, why it's there and how it works * Boiler Room: Richard Simpson bench tests Miniature Steam Models' new Entry Level plant

PLUS

A round-up of this month’s hobby related news

Queries aired, info shared and successful club events reported back on

More of your brilliant builds showcased

Lindsey Amrani

Editor