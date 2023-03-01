Magazine Covers and Contents

A look at the Cover and Contents of the April 2023 issue of Model Boats on sale March 17th

In the April 2023 issue of Model Boats magazine, you can look forward to…

* An exclusive discount on Jecobin Collection model boat plans

*A first look at Billing Boats’ about to be relaunched 1:33 scale kit for the North Sea lifesaver the Emile Robin

* Ray Wood revealing how, with just some minor modifications, the design for Aerokits’ charming little classic can be used as the basis for a bigger and better 28-inch version

* Dermot Curnyn working some ‘plastic magic’ as he begins a Blue Devil dazzling transformation

* John Mileson entertaining us with another of his less than ‘zen’ model boat building experiences in the feature length article Enterprise, Turmoil & Me!

* John Parker telling the story of one man’s vision, the resulting Blue Riband winning SS United States ocean liner and considering the options open to modellers today



* Richard Simpson providing more great ideas, hints and tips on how to upgrade an RTR (Ready-To-Run) model

* Glynn Guest reminding us to Get in line, as he shares the results of some interesting angle coupling experiments

* Dave Wiggins taking us on another trip down Memory Lane as he recalls the days of having it large!

* Another instalment of Boiler Room, which this month explains the purpose of heat shunts and their advantages

PLUS

A round-up of this month’s hobby related news

Views aired and info shared in the Your Letters section

More of your brilliant builds showcased

Lindsey Amrani

Editor