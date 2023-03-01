A look at the Cover and Contents of the April 2023 issue of Model Boats on sale March 17th
In the April 2023 issue of Model Boats magazine, you can look forward to…
* An exclusive discount on Jecobin Collection model boat plans
*A first look at Billing Boats’ about to be relaunched 1:33 scale kit for the North Sea lifesaver the Emile Robin
* Ray Wood revealing how, with just some minor modifications, the design for Aerokits’ charming little classic can be used as the basis for a bigger and better 28-inch version
* Dermot Curnyn working some ‘plastic magic’ as he begins a Blue Devil dazzling transformation
* John Mileson entertaining us with another of his less than ‘zen’ model boat building experiences in the feature length article Enterprise, Turmoil & Me!
* John Parker telling the story of one man’s vision, the resulting Blue Riband winning SS United States ocean liner and considering the options open to modellers today
* Richard Simpson providing more great ideas, hints and tips on how to upgrade an RTR (Ready-To-Run) model
* Glynn Guest reminding us to Get in line, as he shares the results of some interesting angle coupling experiments
* Dave Wiggins taking us on another trip down Memory Lane as he recalls the days of having it large!
* Another instalment of Boiler Room, which this month explains the purpose of heat shunts and their advantages
PLUS
Lindsey Amrani
Editor
Want the latest issue of Model Boats? Use our magazine locator link to find your nearest stockist!
Make sure you never miss out on the latest news, product reviews and competitions with our free RSS feed
We welcome well written contributions from Website members on almost any aspect of Model Boating with a particular emphasis on practical hints, tips, experience and builds.
In order to maintain a consistent standard and format, all suggestions should first be sent to me by Personal Message for approval in principle. Only a very limited amount of time is available for editing contributions into a suitable format for placing on the website so it is important that the material is well presented, lucid and free from obvious spelling errors. I think it goes without saying that contributions should be illustrated by appropriate photos. I shall be happy to give advice on this.
The Member Contribution area offers space for short informative mini articles which would not normally find a place in Model Boats magazine. It is an opportunity for Website Members to freely share their expertise and experience but I am afraid that virtue is its own reward as there is no budget to offer more material recompense!
I look forward to receiving your suggestions.
Colin Bishop - Website Editor