John Parker delves into the archives 52: The Mighty Midget

Victory Industries Limited, named after an old coaching house that stood alongside The Hogs Back in Surrey, England, had made small items of electrical equipment for the Ministry of Supply during World War Two. With the return to peace, the founders, William Warren and Gerard Bergoyne, moved the company to a larger factory in Guildford and made preparations for a planned expansion into the toy market. This was to produce, almost as a by-product, one of the most enduring small electric motors of the post-war period, namely the Mighty Midget.

