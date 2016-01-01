Show & Regatta Reports

CADMA Northern Model Boat Show - 2014

GARETH JONES reports

The Conisbrough and District Modelling Association (CADMA) held their annual show in the sports hall of the Doncaster Deaf Trust early in June. This is the second year this venue has been used and it seems to be proving popular as there were more clubs and traders in attendance than in 2013. To increase the space inside the hall, the Bring & Buy stall was moved to a marquee outside and there were a number of peripheral traders with external stands as well. There were 17 club or group stands and 17 traders , including a wide cross section of kit and component suppliers, providing pretty well anything you could want to build a model boat. The venue is easy to find, being adjacent to Doncaster Racecourse, has ample free parking space and a good restaurant serving hot meals, drinks and snacks.

The models and traders

The standard of models on display was once again very high and the competitions were judged by Tom Gorman and Peter Riches. The Best Boat in the Show award was won by Bob Hodgson’s model of the local vessel Humber Guardian. However a disappointing aspect of this year’s completion was that despite supplying a number of trophies, there were no entrants in the Junior classes. Maybe this is a sign that model boating is increasingly being perceived as an old man’s hobby?

Traders? Well there were the usual ones, some with new items for sale and of course you do have the opportunity to actually see and feel what you are buying, which is no bad thing.

Conclusion